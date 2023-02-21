'Different class': Mick McCarthy believes ex-Everton and Ipswich man is the perfect character to lead Blackpool

The defender was made skipper for the weekend win against Stoke City, taking the armband from goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Expanding on the reasons behind the change, the veteran boss revealed Connolly is exactly the type of character he wants to lead his team – especially when they’re down at the wrong end of the table fighting for their lives.

“If you watch the last five games, that’s what sets him apart,” McCarthy said.

“He’s had his head on everything, he’s blocked everything, he’s a real good character around the place and very low maintenance.

“He’s one of those lads that goes around and says it like it is; what they need to do, how they need to do it and why they need to do it.

“Lads have got contracts, they don’t want to be in League One next season. They want to be here in the Championship.

“I’ve heard Cal in the dressing room and he’s very determined, but he doesn’t go shouting at people, he does it in a good, calm and manly way.

“He’s been different class in the games, I’ve got to be honest, so he’s deserved that. I prefer an outfield player as captain as well, so that’s my choice.