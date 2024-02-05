News you can trust since 1873
Details confirmed for Blackpool's EFL Trophy semi-final against Peterborough United- including date, time and broadcaster

Details have been finalised for Blackpool’s EFL Trophy semi-final against Peterborough United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
Details have been confirmed for Blackpool's EFL Trophy semi-final

The Seasiders booked their place in the last four after overcoming Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road last week, with spot kicks required after the tie had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes. Meanwhile, the Posh beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium to progress.

It has been confirmed the tie between Neil Critchley’s side and Peterborough will take place on February 20, with things kicking off at 8pm. The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as the two teams battle it out for a place at Wembley in April.

Blackpool started their run in the competition with a 100 percent record in the group stages, with victories over Barrow, Liverpool U21s and Morecambe helping them to finish top. From there, they have claimed wins against Barnsley, Burton Albion and most-recently Bolton to get them this far.

