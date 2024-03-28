Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Rams have been hit with a number of injury concerns in the last few weeks, which come alongside a three-match suspension for Sonny Bradley following his red card in a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town last weekend.

Ahead of their Good Friday meeting with the Seasiders at Pride Park (K.O. 3pm), Derby have received a couple of positive updates. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing looks set to feature, with the hamstring problem he sustained at Sixfields not being as serious as first feared, while James Collins is also in a position to return following a month on the sidelines with a knee ligament issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to DerbyshireLive, head coach Paul Warne said: “Nathaniel (Mendez-Laing) has had the scan and he's got the all-clear. There is a little issue regarding where there is some scar tissue from a previous injury. He is on the grass today with the physios and we intend that he will train with the squad tomorrow and he can be up for selection on Friday which is great news, because he's been instrumental to a lot of our great stuff this year.

“For him to miss potentially four to six weeks when you've got that amount left of the season would have been devastating. So it's really good news which is great.

"James (Collins) is back. He'll train with the squad today and he'll definitely be in the squad for Friday. We'll see how he gets through training but it's good to have him back."

Both players have been crucial for the Rams this season, with Mendez-Laing scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists in the league, while Collins has found the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the positive news, Derby could still be without up to nine players. Max Bird has missed a number of recent matches due to a calf injury, with the game against the Seasiders set to come too soon, while Craig Forsyth is absent with the same problem and could miss the remainder of the campaign, alongside Ryan Nyambe- who has been ruled out with a quad muscle issue.

Both Dwight Gayle and Tom Barkhuizen were taken off in the Rams’ recent win over Bolton, and are scheduled to be out for the next three weeks, but Tyreece John-Jules is back on the grass after a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, Tyrese Fornah remains a doubt following his recent spell on the sidelines, while caution will be taken over goalkeeper Josh Vickers after his absence in the last few matches with a thigh problem.

Long-term absentee Jake Rooney is making progress in his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage which he sustained back in September, and could make a return to training before the conclusion of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad