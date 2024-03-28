Blackpool trio making progress ahead of games against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers in League One run-in

James Husband is among Blackpool's recent absentees

Both Albie Morgan (knee) and James Husband (thigh) have been absent in recent games, while January signing Ryan Finnigan is still waiting to make his debut for the Seasiders as he continues to work his way back from an ankle issue he picked up during the first half of the campaign while on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has provided positive updates on the progress of the trio, but did warn the Easter games against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers may come too soon.

“Albie (Morgan) and Hubby (James Husband) are getting closer, they’re both back on the grass and doing different bits of work, while Ryan Finnigan is doing some running as well,” he explained.

"There’s some progress, whether they (Morgan and Husband) are going to appear or over the weekend would be doubtful. They’re stepping forward all of the time. If you’re ever going to take a calculated risk it would be at this stage of the season, there’s no point waiting right until the end.

"It’s something we’ll discuss, both Albie and Hubby are different with different injuries, and I know they want to get back as soon as possible, so we’re not ruling them out. They’re making big strides quickly and I know they’ll want to put themselves forward.”

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed it’ll be “touch and go” whether Jordan Rhodes features again this season after damaging ligaments in his knee, while Andy Lyons will be a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury in Blackpool’s game away to Leyton Orient last month.

On Wednesday night, the wing-back took to Instagram to share a photo of himself smiling in his hospital bed following the first major part of his treatment.

The caption read: “Absolutely gutted to get this injury but I’ll do everything I can to get back better and stronger. Surgery was a success, the road to recovery starts now.”

Discussing Lyons’ reaction to the injury, Critchley stated: “Andy is a really positive person, he’s a ball of energy. He plays the game full of endeavour and on the front foot- that’s what we like about him. His reaction after a serious injury has been outstanding, he worked tirelessly in the last month to put himself in the best position possible going into the surgery.

"We believe it’s been successful, that's the feedback we’ve had, and with Andy’s mindset and mentality, he’ll do everything he can, and more, to make sure he’s back as quickly as possible. We know he faces a long-term absence.”

During the international break, striker Shayne Lavery was part of the Northern Ireland camp, but is now back in contention for the Good Friday game at Pride Park.

“It was nice for him to get that call-up and for him to be around the national squad- it always gives players a lift,” Critchley added.