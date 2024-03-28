Blackpool suffer blow as full extent of injury to Huddersfield Town loanee revealed ahead of Derby County clash
The striker was forced off during the first half of the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break. After initially going down in the 17th minute, the Huddersfield Town loanee tried to continue, but ultimately had to be subbed shortly after.
During the first half of the campaign he was a vital figure for the Seasiders, scoring 15 league goals ahead of the new year. In recent months he has struggled with injuries, with a rib problem keeping him out of action for eight games.
Revealing the full extent of Rhodes’ latest setback, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He’s back at Huddersfield, they’ll be looking after his rehab in the first few weeks. It’ll be touch and go whether he appears again this season, but we’re hopeful he will come back to us at some point, I know he’s desperate to get back.
"It’s the ligaments in his knee. It was a coming together, a block tackle, and he’s opened the ligaments on the inside of his knee, so it’s really unfortunate- he tried to carry on. He was in discomfort when he came off.
"We’re in constant communication with Huddersfield and their physios and we still haven’t ruled him out appearing for us again this season. We’re in a mini league now, and if we can outperform the other teams around us then hopefully we’ll have another three games, which would give Jordan a greater chance of appearing.
"The injuries have been so unfortunate, they’re not muscle injuries, one came from him being really brave going in on the goalkeeper against Charlton, and then he went into a tackle early on against Wigan and came out worse. It’s been stop-start, and we’re bound to miss someone of his experience and intelligence.
"I’m still hopeful, I’m remaining positive and I’m still picturing him in a Tangerine shirt between now and the end of the season. He’s been fantastic for us, and we’ve loved having him here. He’s really enjoyed being here.”
