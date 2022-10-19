The suspended Dom Thompson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery all miss out after being shown red cards during the incident-packed 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

The trio are replaced by Luke Garbutt, who makes his first appearance of the season, the returning Rhys Williams and Theo Corbeanu.

Liam Bridcutt also drops down to the bench as the club continue to manage his fitness, with Callum Wright taking his spot in midfield.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury, meaning the Seasiders are without eight players.

They take on a struggling Hull side that have lost seven of their last eight games in the Championship, leaving them just one place above the relegation zone.

The managerless Tigers, who are led by caretaker boss Andy Dawson, have dropped top goalscorer Oscar Estupinan to the bench, with no recognised striker starting.

A win for Appleton’s side would be most welcome ahead of the big derby encounter against Preston North End on Saturday.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams, Thorniley, Garbutt, Patino, Dougall, Wright, Corbeanu, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Husband, Trusty, Bridcutt, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton

Hull: Baxter, Greaves, A. Jones, Figueiredo, Docherty, Woods, Longman, Pelkas, Seri, Slater, Christie

Subs: Ingram, Tufan, Sinik, McLoughlin, Fleming, Estupinan, Jarvis