Deals that could still be done during the final hours of Blackpool’s transfer window

So far, it’s been a quiet day in terms of completed business, with development squad striker Ewan Bange the only player to leave so far.

The 20-year-old has left Bloomfield Road to link up with Scottish side Queen of the South on loan until January.

Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie played a major role in the move having spent two spells with the Scottish outfit as a player.

That only tells half the story though, because a hectic final few hours of the deadline are anticipated.

Josh Bowler is expected to finalise a move to Nottingham Forest, although it remains up in the air whether the winger will be loaned to Greek side Olympiacos as has been mooted.

While reports differ, the Seasiders are likely to receive in the region of £4m for their star man, though this could increase to around £6m.

Virtue is expected to join Lincoln before tonight's deadline

Matty Virtue, meanwhile, is also expected to join League One side Lincoln City on loan where he will link up with former Pool assistant Mike Garrity, who now works as number two to Mark Kennedy at Sincil Bank.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Appleton’s side will bring in another body before allowing Virtue to depart.

In terms of incomings, The Gazette understands conversations are ongoing, but Appleton said last night he was hopeful of one or two new additions.