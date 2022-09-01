News you can trust since 1873
Deals that could still be done during the final hours of Blackpool’s transfer window

Blackpool have until 11pm tonight to complete their summer transfer business.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:39 pm

So far, it’s been a quiet day in terms of completed business, with development squad striker Ewan Bange the only player to leave so far.

The 20-year-old has left Bloomfield Road to link up with Scottish side Queen of the South on loan until January.

Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie played a major role in the move having spent two spells with the Scottish outfit as a player.

That only tells half the story though, because a hectic final few hours of the deadline are anticipated.

Josh Bowler is expected to finalise a move to Nottingham Forest, although it remains up in the air whether the winger will be loaned to Greek side Olympiacos as has been mooted.

While reports differ, the Seasiders are likely to receive in the region of £4m for their star man, though this could increase to around £6m.

Virtue is expected to join Lincoln before tonight's deadline

Matty Virtue, meanwhile, is also expected to join League One side Lincoln City on loan where he will link up with former Pool assistant Mike Garrity, who now works as number two to Mark Kennedy at Sincil Bank.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Appleton’s side will bring in another body before allowing Virtue to depart.

In terms of incomings, The Gazette understands conversations are ongoing, but Appleton said last night he was hopeful of one or two new additions.

Zak Emmerson could arrive on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, although it’s understood the 18-year-old would initially link up with Stephen Dobbie’s development squad.

