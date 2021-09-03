Deadline day again for Blackpool as final 25-man squad must be submitted to EFL

The Seasiders experienced another busy summer window, bringing in 13 players and moving on a further 10. Three arrived on deadline day alone: Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Jordan Gabriel (Nottingham Forest) and Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra)

Clubs in the Championship are allowed to register 25 players aged 21 and above, three more than in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Ward could be omitted from Blackpool's 25-man squad due to injury, enabling the club to sign another player as a free agent

In the second tier, loan players also have to fit into the 25-man quota. Blackpool currently have four loanees: Sterling, Dale, Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules.

The club now have 30 senior players on their books but that includes Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall, players who are yet to feature this season and are unlikely to be named in the 25.

Matty Virtue and Grant Ward could also be left out as they’re unlikely to return from long-term injuries before January, when the next window opens and the squad can be altered.

Virtue has been sidelined with an ACL injury since March, while Ward’s recent Achilles problem will require surgery.

If Howe, Sarkic, Lubala, Nuttall, Virtue and Ward are all left off the squad list, Pool will have 24 senior players and potentially a space available to sign a free agent, which is allowed outside the windows.

This is an avenue the Seasiders utilised last season to good effect, bringing in both Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart after the window had closed.

Critchley is still keen to bring in a central midfielder, having had approaches knocked back for Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) and Matt O’Riley (MK Dons) in recent days.

Under-21s don’t have to be registered in the 25-man squad unless they are on loan. Oliver Casey, Cameron Antwi, Sonny Carey and Brad Holmes all fit into this category.