Date finalised for Blackpool's Carabao Cup first round tie against Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock's side will make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, August 11.

The cup tie will kick off at 7.45pm.

The fixture takes place a day later than most other Carabao Cup games as Neil Warnock's men are in league action on the previous Sunday.

Boro's opening league fixture away at Fulham is being televised live on Sky Sports at 1.30pm.

For the Seasiders, the first round tie will be their second competitive game of the season, coming four days on from their opening league game away at Bristol City.

Neil Critchley's men face Cardiff City the following Saturday in their opening home league game of the campaign.

Tickets are now on sale and are priced £15 for adults, £10 for seniors (65+) and £5 for Under-18s.

Home tickets will initially be on sale for the North and West stands, while Middlesbrough fans will be housed in the East Stand.

Supporters are advised to wear masks when attending the stadium.