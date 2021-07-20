Blackpool overlooked again as Sky Sports reveal televised fixtures for the month of September

The EFL broadcaster revealed its first picks for the 2021/22 campaign at the start of July, shortly after the fixtures were released.

Despite winning promotion from League One last term, Neil Critchley's men were snubbed for the August picks.

Sky Sports have since revealed their picks for the month of September and yet again the Seasiders have been left out.

On a positive note, it means Blackpool's scheduled time and dates for their fixture list will remain unchanged.

In total, 12 Championship fixtures will be televised in September and just one game from League One.

No games from League Two will be televised.

The TV cameras will be staying away from Bloomfield Road during the opening months of the campaign

Both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will have two games each in front of the Sky cameras.

Here are the games selected for TV for September:

Monday, September 6 - Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle (7.45pm, League One)

Friday, September 10 - Birmingham City v Derby County (8pm, Championship)

Sunday, September 12 - Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (2pm, Championship)

Tuesday, September 14 - AFC Bournemouth v QPR (7.45pm, Championship)

Tuesday, September 14 - Blackburn Rovers v Hull City (7.45pm, Championship)

Wednesday, September 15 - Stoke City v Barnsley (8pm, Championship)

Saturday, September 18 - Hull City v Sheffield United (12.30pm, Championship)

Friday, September 24 - West Brom v QPR (8pm, Championship)

Saturday, September 25 - Reading v Middlesbrough (12.30pm, Championship)

Tuesday, September 28 - Middlesbrough v Sheffield United (7.45pm, Championship)

Wednesday, September 29 - Fulham v Swansea City (7.45pm, Championship)

Wednesday, September 29 - Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm, Championship)