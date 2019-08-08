Curtis Tilt's contract talks 'still progressing well' according to Blackpool boss Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson is remaining positive that star defender Curtis Tilt will sign a new contract with Blackpool.

The centre-back has been offered new and improved terms with the Seasiders amid strong speculation linking him with a move away from Bloomfield Road for the second summer running.

The 27-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Ipswich Town this time last year, has since been linked with Portsmouth and Rotherham United this time around.

Tilt, who produced a Man of the Match display in Saturday's opening day victory against Bristol Rovers, is now in the final year of his contract.

But Grayson has called for patience, saying: “These things take time, they will never happen overnight but there are positive signs.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to happen or not going to happen, but once all parties can agree on a contract offer then hopefully there will be some positive news to announce.

“I’m led to believe conversations are still progressing well.”