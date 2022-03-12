Neil Critchley drops a tactical surprise as Blackpool make three changes for Swansea City clash

Pool’s head coach has opted to switch things up tactically as well, naming just one striker in his starting line-up in Gary Madine.

Could it be a back four, with Callum Connolly joining Kevin Stewart and Kenny Dougall in midfield? Or will Connlly drop into a back three?

Either way, one man who will be lining up in defence is James Husband, who returns from injury to make his first appearance since the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool in January.

Connolly and Charlie Kirk also come into the side, as Jordan Thorniley, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery make way.

The latter two were named among the substitutes, but Thorniley missed out with the neck and back spasm he suffered in the win at Stoke last week.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), J, Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

The Seasiders are looking for their third straight win in the first of their three consecutive home games.

They face a Swansea side that were beaten heavily by league leaders in midweek, but are still in good form with four wins from their last seven.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Connolly, Stewart, Dougall, Bowler, Kirk, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, Robson, Dale, Hamilton, Lavery, Yates

Swansea: Fisher, Smith, Cabango, Naughton, Christie, Downes, Grimes, Ntcham, Paterson, Piroe, Obafemi

Subs: Hamer, Burns, Latibeaudiere, Ogbeta, Congreve, Fulton, Joseph