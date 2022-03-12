Blackpool v Swansea City: Team news, match updates and reaction

Neil Critchley believes the Seasiders could be in the mix for the play-offs come the end of the season

“They have some fantastic players and have a different way of playing to a lot of teams in the league, it’s quite unique.

“They pose a lot of different challenges for you. Like ourselves, they will want to be looking up the division but it can take a bit of time.

“I really like Russell Martin’s team and the way they play. We know it’s going to be a really tough task for us.

“I’m sure their first-half performance against Fulham gave them a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in what they were doing.

“Every game should be seen in context. Swansea got off to a fantastic start in that game and were the dominant team.

“When you lose any game you always want to bounce back, so a wounded animal is always dangerous.

“Swansea have got the quality that if you don’t respect what they’re good at, they can really hurt you.

“They hurt Fulham early in that game in midweek and they hurt a lot of teams in this division.

“They beat Coventry at home comfortably the other week and we know how good Coventry are, so they’re more than capable of giving you a lot of problems and winning games of football in this division.