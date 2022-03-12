Blackpool v Swansea City: Team news, match updates and reaction
Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road today to take on Swansea City – aiming to claim a third straight victory.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction...
Blackpool v Swansea City - live updates
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Swansea
- Seasiders looking for third straight win
- Jordan Thorniley an injury doubt
How will the Seasiders line up?
Neil Critchley’s biggest decision will be at centre-back if Jordan Thorniley isn’t able to prove his fitness.
Ollie Casey seems like the most obvious choice, but what about James Husband? The defender has trained for the past two weeks and Critchley confirmed he will be in contention.
Whether or not the 28-year-old is fit enough to play the full 90, we’ll have to wait and see given he’s not featured since the FA Cup defeat at Hartlepool in January.
Both Owen Dale and Charlie Kirk will be pushing to start, but CJ Hamilton’s pace could prove effective against a Swansea side that like to keep hold of the ball.
In attack, there’s the usual conundrum of who to pick alongside Gary Madine - Shayne Lavery or Jerry Yates? Yates made his case last week, coming off the bench to help set up Josh Bowler’s winner.
Opposition view
“It’s a team we know well from playing against them in League One last season with MK Dons,” Russell Martin said.
“Neil Critchley has done a brilliant job, so it’ll be a difficult game.
“They’re really organised, they make it difficult for you and pose a threat in possession as well. They’ve got a group of players who really buy into the staff and what they’re doing.
“It’s one we’re looking forward to. We’re really close to them in the table and I want to get closer.
“It’s an important game because of the result the other night as well. It’s important to bounce back in a really important way.
“We’re excited about it. It’s a long old journey so we’re training early.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“They have some fantastic players and have a different way of playing to a lot of teams in the league, it’s quite unique.
“They pose a lot of different challenges for you. Like ourselves, they will want to be looking up the division but it can take a bit of time.
“I really like Russell Martin’s team and the way they play. We know it’s going to be a really tough task for us.
“I’m sure their first-half performance against Fulham gave them a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in what they were doing.
“Every game should be seen in context. Swansea got off to a fantastic start in that game and were the dominant team.
“When you lose any game you always want to bounce back, so a wounded animal is always dangerous.
“Swansea have got the quality that if you don’t respect what they’re good at, they can really hurt you.
“They hurt Fulham early in that game in midweek and they hurt a lot of teams in this division.
“They beat Coventry at home comfortably the other week and we know how good Coventry are, so they’re more than capable of giving you a lot of problems and winning games of football in this division.
“We need to be fully concentrated on our job and do what we’re good at.”
Team news
Jordan Thorniley is a major doubt with the neck/shoulder spasm he suffered in the win at Stoke City last week.
Speaking yesterday morning, Neil Critchley revealed a decision had yet been made on whether the defender (above) would be included in Blackpool’s squad.
Critchley very rarely risks a player unnecessarily, so it would be a surprise to see Thorniley named in Pool’s starting line-up.
That leaves the door open for Ollie Casey to start, or perhaps a return from James Husband who is now in contention following his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (quad) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) have done a bit of work in training, while Richard Keogh (calf) and Luke Garbutt (knee) have been back on the grass, to coin Critchley’s favourite phrase.
Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Sonny Carey (metatarsal) all remain sidelined.
Swansea, meanwhile, will be without Ryan Manning through suspension following his red card in the 5-1 defeat to Fulham.
Nathanael Ogbeta, Hannes Wolf, Flynn Downes and Cyrus Christie are all back available though.
Match preview
Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to continue their recent good form and claim a third straight win.
With 11 games left of the season, the Seasiders currently sit in 14th, nine points adrift of the Championship play-offs.
If Pool are going to launch a late challenge for the top six, they’re going to have to make the most of their next three games, which all come at home.
Up first is a Swansea side that have endured an underwhelming campaign under Russell Martin. The South Wales outfit were thrashed 5-1 by league leaders Fulham in midweek, leaving them in 16th and four points adrift of the Seasiders.
Keshi Anderson’s late goal rescued a point for Blackpool during a 1-1 draw against the Swans at the Liberty Stadium back in November.
Today’s referee is Stephen Martin, who has overseen Blackpool’s games against Bournemouth, Barnsley and Middlesbrough this season.
