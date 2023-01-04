Crewe Alexandra boss comments on transfer interest in Blackpool's former Scunthorpe United loanee

The 19-year-old is now back with Blackpool after finishing his spell with National League side Scunthorpe United.

The forward has returned with a knee injury, however, but could be fit towards the end of the month when the Seasiders could look to loan him out higher up the pyramid.

Reports emerged recently that League Two side Crewe could be a possible destination, something Bell hasn’t denied.

“Rob is someone we have looked at, we are aware of him,” he told Cheshire Live.

“He’s a good player and is someone we have looked at so we will monitor his situation and see what happens moving forward.”

Apter missed Scunthorpe’s New Year’s Day clash against Chesterfield through injury, which would have been his last game before his loan spell was up.

Apter has just returned from a loan spell with Scunthorpe

The forward has now returned to Bloomfield Road to meet with the physio with a view to being loaned out elsewhere later in the window.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought,” head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette when asked about Apter’s injury.

“He had a scan and it’s more bruising than anything, but we were a little bit worried at first.

“But I think it’s going to be a three or four-week job, but what that does is give him the opportunity to play football and get football elsewhere at some point.”