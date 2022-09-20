Could Blackpool defender Reece James make a permanent switch to Sheffield Wednesday?

The defender has made seven appearances so far for the Owls, with his game time restricted by a three-match ban after picking up a red card against Peterborough United in August.

But the 28-year-old, who also played under Wednesday boss Darren Moore with Doncaster Rovers, has still made a positive impact at Hillsborough, helping them to fourth place in the division.

While it’s still early days with his loan spell James hasn’t ruled out making the switch permanent later down the line.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I want to keep doing as best I can to help the team and to try get this club back to where it belongs, which is in the division above,” James told our sister paper, the Sheffield Star.

“We’ve got to do as well as we can. If things progress from there for me on a personal note, it’s something I’d definitely be open to and happy to have a conversation about.

“We have to take it game by game, we have to get things done before anything can really be spoken about on those terms.”

James has already won promotion from League One on two occasions, both coming with Wigan Athletic.

And the left-back believes passing that experience on to the rest of the Owls squad could be invaluable for Moore’s side.

“It’s something that was spoken about when I came in and it’s part of something he’s trying to build here,” he added.

“I think he’s done that with a lot of players that he’s brought in, a lot of players that were already here.”

James claimed his first assist in Wednesday’s equalising goal in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend.

The Ipswich outing was his first 90-minute appearance for the Owls, with Marvin Johnson having been largely preferred at left wing-back.