Could Blackpool change their formation to utilise Karamoko Dembele against Reading?

Blackpool will be looking to bounce back from 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
The Seasiders welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Critchley’s side have struggled to find the back of the net so far this season, with only four goals in their opening seven League One games.

In the defeat against Wycombe at Adams Park, the Tangerines did look brighter following some second half substitutions, but by that point the game had gone and the home team were able to see out their win.

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele was one of the players who came off the bench, and once again showed snippets of what he is capable of.

The 20-year-old always looks eager to get on the ball.

He is capable of unlocking defences and opening up space for the team.

In the 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Barrow, Critchley altered the formation from the usual 3-5-2, with the changed system benefiting Dembele on his debut for the club.

The 3-4-2-1 saw the former Celtic youngster play just behind the striker, and on the whole it did look effective.

Sonny Carey also fitted into that system well, with a bit of attacking freedom coming with the role.

He was on hand to take an opportunity when it came his way, and scored Blackpool’s first goal of the game at Holker Street.

Like Dembele, Carey came off the bench against Wycombe, where he also had a positive impact.

The 22-year-old was able to test Max Stryjek with a well hit half volley from distance, and gave the Seasiders more attacking impetus.

It will be interesting to see who Critchley goes with this week against Reading.

Jordan Rhodes is the Tangerines’ biggest goal threat, so you’d expect him to keep his spot.

So far he has been used front with a strike partner.

Jake Beesley couldn’t really get involved against Wycombe, but did impress against Wigan Athletic, while Shayne Lavery is another option as he prepares to return from injury.

An alternative option could be to use Rhodes as the spearhead of the 3-4-2-1, with Carey and Dembele behind him.

Critchley has certainly got the players to try different things at certain points this season, and it will prove to be a good dilemma for him.

