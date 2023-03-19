Concern over Blackpool's Jordan Thorniley as concussion problems remerge

The 26-year-old was forced off after just 10 minutes during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to head coach Mick McCarthy, it’s the third time Thorniley has suffered with concussion this season alone.

Back in November Thorniley was forced off in the game against Luton Town after taking a heavy shot to the head, missing four games as a result.

The centre-back has previously suffered two or three serious concussions during his time with former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a game against Millwall in 2018, Thorniley was rushed to hospital with an oxygen mask after being knocked unconscious. Medics spent 13 minutes attending to the defender on the pitch before he was eventually taken away for further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the seriousness of the situation, McCarthy admits Thorniley is a doubt for Blackpool’s derby against Preston on April 1.

Thorniley was helped off the pitch during Saturday's game against Coventry

Addressing Thorniley’s withdrawal on Saturday, the 64-year-old said: “He ended up with concussion. I think it’s his third this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If that’s the case, I don’t know what it’s going to be moving forward. I think you have to give him two weeks anyway but there’s a certain protocol. Off the top of my head, I’m not sure what it is.

“The two-week international break might still not be enough time. I’ll let the doctor’s deal with that, I can’t do anything about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Thorniley is absent after the international break, that will leave the Seasiders with just one available natural centre-back in Curtis Nelson, although James Husband and Callum Connolly often fill in there.

Elsewhere, McCarthy will hope to have Marvin Ekpiteta back soon from his hamstring injury, a setback that has kept the defender out since the Watford game in mid-January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there was a chance of Ekpiteta being fit for the trip to Deepdale, McCarthy said: “I don’t know. It’s in two weeks but he’s not had any games.

“He’s not joined in a proper training session yet, so I’m not so sure.