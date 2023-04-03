Comparing the records of Blackpool bosses Mick McCarthy & Michael Appleton as relegation looms

Despite only being in the job for 75 days, fans are already asking questions with many suggesting a second managerial change of the campaign could be what’s needed.

It would be a huge decision were the club to go down that route given relegation rivals Cardiff City, McCarthy’s former side, no less, are up next on Good Friday.

But many supporters have suggested the club has nothing left to lose given the club appears to be only heading in one direction if things are allowed to continue.

Stephen Dobbie, the club’s development squad boss, has been touted as one man who could take over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Taking a quick look at the facts and figures shows you that Blackpool’s record has actually got worse since Michael Appleton left in January.

McCarthy

McCarthy has collected just nine points from his 12 league games in charge

Since taking the reins, McCarthy has overseen 12 league games, winning just two – against Stoke City and QPR respectively – giving him a win ratio of just 16.6 per cent.

Seven defeats and three draws means the 64-year-old has collected just nine points from a possible 36 – giving him an average of 0.75 points-per-game. Replicate that tally over a 46-game season and it gives you just 34.5 points.

If Blackpool average 0.75 points-per-game over their remaining seven fixtures, they’ll finish on 40 points.

McCarthy has gone on record several times this season that Blackpool need to be averaging over a point per game if they’re to have any chance of pulling off the great escape. But at this moment in time, they’re well off what is required.

Appleton averaged almost a point-per-game during his 27 league games in charge

Appleton

Taking a look at Appleton’s record, which encompasses a larger sample size, Blackpool’s results have actually managed to get even worse under McCarthy.

His predecessor took 26 points from the 27 league games he took charge of, having won six, drawn eight and lost 13.

He ended his second spell with the club with a win ratio of 22.22 per cent.

