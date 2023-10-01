'Coming from Leeds it’s always good to get one over Barnsley:' Olly Casey reflects on Blackpool's victory at Oakwell

Olly Casey says Blackpool are starting to build momentum following their first league away win of the season.

Jordan Rhodes scored the only goal of the game at Oakwell, as the Seasiders claimed a 1-0 victory against Barnsley.

Neil Critchley’s side defended well as a unit to secure the three points- and will be looking for more when they take on Derby County midweek.

“Coming from Leeds it’s always good to get one over Barnsley,” Casey said.

Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Barnsley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“We’ve been after that for a while now. It’s good to put back-to-back wins together, build some momentum, and go onto Tuesday night now.

“We’ve been getting results then taking a step back- so when you start putting wins together you move higher up the table.

“Anything can happen in football, but when your chances come, you’ve to take them.

“In the second half we should’ve managed the game a lot better, we probably sunk too deep and gave the ball away cheaply.

“When you do that you’re asking to defend, but we did that really well.

“When it gets like that you’ve got to throw your body on the line, and everyone did that brilliantly.

“Bit of rain on the pitch, back in Yorkshire- I loved it.

“Derby will be another tough match, there’s no easy games in this division, but we’ll rest, recover and be ready to go again.

“It’s a winnable game, we played well against them earlier in the season in the cup, but it’ll be a much harder game.