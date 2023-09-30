Neil Critchley says Blackpool’s togetherness helped them to secure their first league away win of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Rhodes scored the only goal of the victory over Barnsley at Oakwell, with the striker converting from the penalty spot in the first half.

The Seasiders had to defend for large periods, but were able to successfully frustrate their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve played better in some of our other games to be honest with you, especially with the ball,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"For some reason today we forgot to pass to each other, which is a problem.

"As a team we defended brilliantly well.

"I don’t remember Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) having a shot to save in the whole game.

"Considering we were an away team and they had large amounts of possession, to limit them to few clear chances shows how well we did defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked extremely hard without the ball. We’ve got an honest group and they put a real shift in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were magnificent at the back, but it was a team effort- it started at the front and with the midfield players.

"We were hard to beat, which we’ve got to be because when we’ve come away from home, we’ve probably been easy to play against in certain moments.

"We carried a threat on the break in the second half, but not enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a clean sheet and three points but I think we can play better than that, so we’ll take it.

"The players were really together today.

"Maybe last year when things were going against us, they would’ve conceded and lost that game, but we haven’t, and that shows the spirit we’ve got in the group.

"It’s something you can train, it doesn’t just happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want sustained success then the culture that you develop every day is key- and you can see that in the tough moments.

"We’ve now got three wins in our last four, so we are putting a little run together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a great game against Derby to look forward to on Tuesday night.