Barnsley 0-1 Blackpool: Jordan Rhodes penalty helps Seasiders on their way to first league away win of the season

Blackpool claimed their first league away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

A first half penalty from Jordan Rhodes was all that separated the two teams at Oakwell.

The Seasiders were tested defensively throughout, but remained firm at the back to claim the three points.

Callum Connolly produced a crucial block in the early stages, to stop an effort from Davante Cole from hitting the target.

Blackpool overcame Barnsley at Oakwell

Despite creating very little in attack during the first half, it was Blackpool who opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

After some good work down the left side, CJ Hamilton was tripped in the box- winning Neil Critchley’s side a penalty for a second consecutive week.

Rhodes stepped up, and sent Liam Roberts the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season.

Ahead of the break, Ollie Norburn looked to double the advantage, but fired an effort from the edge of the box well over the bar.

Following the restart, Kenny Dougall forced the Barnsley keeper into a superb save, with the midfielder hitting a fierce strike towards goal, after a good pull-back from Hamilton.

The Seasiders were forced to defend more heading into the latter stages, but the home side just couldn’t truly trouble Dan Grimshaw.

John McAtee had the best opportunity for the Tykes, with the striker creating some space in the box for himself with a fantastic touch, before firing over the bar.

Down the other end, substitute Shayne Lavery had a chance to seal the victory, but couldn’t quite get enough power on his strike to beat Roberts.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Owen Dale (85’), Jensen Weir (63’), Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes (88’), Kylian Kouassi (63’).