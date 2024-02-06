Sporting director Chris Badlan has departed Bloomfield Road under a cloud. Picture: Blackpool FC

Former Blackpool sporting director Chris Badlan is back in the game.

The 40-year-old, who spent just four months at Bloomfield Road before his surprise departure last April, has been appointed as head of recruitment at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

He’s the second high-profile appointment made by the Pittodrie outfit this week, following Neil Warnock’s unveiling as manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Badlan makes the move north of the border after his predecessor, Jordan Miles, took up a similar role at Leeds United.

The former Wolves and Norwich scout’s emergence will intrigue Blackpool fans after they were left stunned by the Seasiders’ decision to part ways with the man tasked with overseeing the club’s recruitment strategy and managing the sporting and performance departments at the club - including the support staff around the first-team, development squad and academy.

At the time of his April 2023 departure, no reason had been given for Badlan’s exit, with Blackpool only releasing a brief 25-word statement on the matter. It read: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm that sporting director Chris Badlan has left the club with immediate effect. The club will be making no further comment."

However, it was suggested the former Coventry man’s departure might have been linked to comments he reportedly made to a supporter, when it’s claimed he referred to the Armfield Club – a bar located a stone’s throw from Bloomfield Road and named after club legend Jimmy Armfield – as the “Arndale”.

The Armfield Club made reference to this in a social media post shortly afterwards. Their post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Announcement. We are called The Armfield Club after the club legend Sir Jimmy Armfield. Can someone make sure some of the new hierarchy know this? Thank you #notthearndale".

Upon his appointment at Blackpool in November 2022, Badlan said he was excited “to help build a footballing strategy for the long-term future”.

Badlan is credited with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres during his time at Coventry. The Sky Blues signed the Swede from Brighton in 2021 for an undisclosed fee before selling the striker to Sporting Lisbon for £20.5m last summer.

In his one and only transfer window at Bloomfield Road in January 2023, Blackpool signed Andy Lyons, Tom Trybull and Curtis Nelson on permanent deals and brought in Morgan Rogers and Charlie Goode on loan.

Following his Aberdeen appointment, Badlan said: “The opportunity to come and work for Aberdeen was something I had to jump at.