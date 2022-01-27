Charlton Athletic boss outlines why Blackpool's new recruit Charlie Kirk struggled at The Valley

The 24-year-old today completed a loan move to Blackpool with an option to buy.

The winger only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause at Crewe.

But his move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

During Kirk's move from Crewe to Charlton, his father passed away and it's understood he has since struggled to settle in the capital.

Addressing Kirk's move to Bloomfield Road, Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson conceded his spell with the Addicks didn't go as well as the player would have hoped.

“He did have those personal issues when he moved and you never know how many months that can affect someone," Jackson told London News Online.

Kirk will be hoping to rediscover the form he produced at Crewe

"As far as every day around the training ground, he was excellent. He trained hard and he got on with the group.

“He got on with his work and for whatever reason it didn’t quite click on the football pitch. But he was good to have around the place. He never caused us any issues, in that regard. He was as good as gold to have around the place.

“Short term it suits everyone. Kirky’s had a tough time. He has had limited opportunities and not necessarily grabbed them when he’s had those opportunities.

“It was a good move at this time in his life with the personal issues that he had. He can get back home and play his football.

“Hopefully he does well there and comes back to us a better player. We want the lad to go there, play some games and do well – he deserves that. It will work out the best for everyone if Kirky goes there and does great.”

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Kirk struggled for game time since Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.

Despite his move to Charlton not working out, Critchley remains confident Blackpool have got a very talented player on their hands.