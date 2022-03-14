Charlton Athletic loanee Charlie Kirk already proving his quality despite brief game time for Blackpool

The 24-year-old has only made three appearances since joining on loan from Charlton Athletic during the January transfer window.

Two of those three appearances have come from the start and in both of those games Kirk has bagged an assist.

The winger showed his quality during the first-half of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Swansea City, providing the cross for Gary Madine’s winner from a corner - which is something the Seasiders have lacked quality in this season.

He was also denied a goal by a good save and lofted another good cross up for Madine, whose header was kept out by the keeper.

“It was a good delivery from the set-piece and he nearly scored on his left foot as well in the first-half,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“There was another moment where he stood up a cross to the back post and Gary came in.

“He’s got quality in the final third, you can see that. He’s calm and he can deliver off both feet.

“He didn’t have many moments against Swansea because the attacking players don’t see much of the ball, but when he did he provided that moment which was decisive.”

The man on the other side of midfield - Josh Bowler - was in threatening form once again, although he wasn’t able to add to his fine scoring run.

He certainly had the chances though, blazing wide when through on goal in the first-half and failing to hit the target with two presentable opportunities in the second period.

While it wasn’t to be his day in front of goal, the 23-year-old was still in dangerous form from start to finish.

“It was a good bit of play from Kevin (Stewart) for Josh’s first chance with a lovely little through ball and Josh has been in deadly form in that position, so I was surprised he missed,” Critchley added. “But he keeps getting in there.

“After half-time he drags one just past the post which he’s good at when he wrong foots the goalkeeper and at the end, CJ (Hamilton) cuts it back to him and it nearly nestles in the bottom corner.