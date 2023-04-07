Cardiff City boss makes surprising admission after beating relegation rivals Blackpool

The Seasiders knew they realistically needed to beat their relegation rivals if they were to have any chance of staying up.

But McCarthy’s men delivered a first-half horror show to lose 3-1, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

"I'm really happy," Lamouchi told Wales Online. "It’s a massive result.

"To come here in this situation and win in this stadium in this way, against a team behind us, a really important game for them – especially after the last result, the derby, the cruel finish.

"We didn't start so well, it was very strange, but we scored three goals and we were so clinical in the first-half. In the second-half, we didn't control the game.

"But to be honest, I'm so happy with the massive result. But about the performance I'm not so happy. But in our moment, in our situation, like I said to the players, it's three points. Now we have to think about Monday and Sunderland.

Bluebirds boss Sabri Lamouchi

"This place was not easy to come and win in this way. Congratulations for the team. Now we need to get some rest tomorrow and hope it will be another great result against Sunderland on Monday.

"I am so happy for the massive result but I'm not so happy for the way we play and the personality we put on the pitch with the ball.