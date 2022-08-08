Carabao Cup second round draw details revealed as Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United prepare to enter the competition

The Seasiders are in cup action tomorrow night as they take on League Two side Barrow at Bloomfield Road (7.45pm kick-off).

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday in their first away game of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Pool kicked off the new campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Reading last week.

As for Barrow, they’ve made a strong start to the season with two wins from two, both coming via a 3-2 scoreline starting with an opening day victory against newly-promoted Stockport County before overcoming Bradford City at home.

The Cumbrian outfit are now under the management of Pete Wild, who left Halifax Town during the summer to take up the role.

Should Appleton’s men overcome Barrow tomorrow night, they will be entered into Wednesday night’s second round draw, which will be televised live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland tie.

The Seasiders are in Carabao Cup first round action tomorrow night

Sky’s new Carabao Cup presenter for 2022/23, Mark Chapman, will host the draw with former Owls’ striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.

The 13 Premier League Clubs not competing in European competitions enter the competition in round two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Championship.

The competition remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.