Blackpool announce major change in how fans can enter games at Bloomfield Road

The club has announced it is introducing digital ticketing for all home games, starting with the clash against Swansea City next Saturday.

To begin with, season ticket holders in the South Stand will be able to enter the ground using their phones before digital ticketing is rolled out elsewhere.

“Blackpool Football Club is pleased to announce the introduction of digital ticketing at Bloomfield Road this season,” the club said in a statement.

“The club has worked closely with its access control and ticketing partners, Fortress and Ticketmaster, to deliver the new method of entry, which will be rolled out as an option to season ticket holders over the coming months.

“Using NFC technology, supporters will be able to download and store their season ticket directly to their smartphone using Apple Wallet (for iPhone devices) or Google Pay (for Android devices).

“To be phased in across the stadium, season ticket holders in the South Stand will initially have the opportunity to utilise digital season tickets, starting from our home fixture against Swansea City.

“The digital ticket can be used to enter Bloomfield Road by tapping your device on the contactless reader at the gate.”

Season ticket holders in the South Stand will receive an email from the club shortly, with details about how to download the digital ticket included.

Current season ticket cards remain fully operational, however only one method of entry (card or digital) can be scanned and used.