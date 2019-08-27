Calum MacDonald delighted to make permanent switch from Derby County to Blackpool

Calum MacDonald has spoken of his delight at making the move from Derby County to Blackpool.

The 21-year-old was initially reported to have agreed a loan move to Bloomfield Road, but the defender has been signed for on a permanent basis.

The left-back, who becomes Blackpool’s 12th signing of the summer, has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders with the option to extend by 12 months.

“I’m very, very excited," MacDonald said.

"We agreed that it was time for me to move on and try and establish myself in the game.

"When Blackpool came in, a massive club, it was something that didn’t really take much thinking about.

"The team’s flying and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre back and in midfield.

Having won the under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-league side Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.