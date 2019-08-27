Blackpool complete permanent signing of Derby County defender Calum MacDonald

Blackpool have bolstered their defensive ranks with the permanent acquisition of Derby County youngster Calum MacDonald.

The 21-year-old was initially reported to have agreed a loan move to Bloomfield Road, but the defender has been signed on a permanent basis.

The left-back, who becomes Blackpool’s 12th signing of the summer, has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders with the option to extend by 12 months.

Manager Simon Grayson said: "Calum is a player that we've been aware of for some time.

"He offers versatility down the left-hand side and is at a good age where he will develop.

"He's another good addition who adds competition for places."

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre back and in midfield.

Having won the under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-league side Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.