Blackpool complete permanent signing of Derby County defender Calum MacDonald

MacDonald, right, has become Blackpool's 12th signing of the summer
Blackpool have bolstered their defensive ranks with the permanent acquisition of Derby County youngster Calum MacDonald.

The 21-year-old was initially reported to have agreed a loan move to Bloomfield Road, but the defender has been signed on a permanent basis.

The left-back, who becomes Blackpool’s 12th signing of the summer, has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders with the option to extend by 12 months.

Manager Simon Grayson said: "Calum is a player that we've been aware of for some time.

"He offers versatility down the left-hand side and is at a good age where he will develop.

"He's another good addition who adds competition for places."

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre back and in midfield.

Having won the under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-league side Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.