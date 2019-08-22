Callum Guy pushing for first Blackpool start of the season in weekend trip to Rochdale

Blackpool midfielder Callum Guy is hoping he will be rewarded for his impressive display off the bench against Gillingham with a start against Rochdale this weekend.

The 22-year-old was named among the substitutes at the Priestfield Stadium but was introduced just before the half-hour mark as a replacement for the injured Nathan Delfouneso.

Guy, whose only other appearance came with 10 minutes remaining in the 2-1 win against Oxford United, performed well and even managed to bag an assist, playing in Sullay Kaikai with a perfectly-weighted pass to help Simon Grayson's men pull a goal back.

The former Derby County man is hoping his performance will give the manager a decision to make when picking his team at Spotland this weekend.

“I’m glad to get back in the squad for the last couple of games, but now I just want to kick on now and get myself in the manager’s head and back into the starting 11," the central midfielder said.

“The strength in depth in the squad is very, very good so it’s not easy to get into the team.

“But once you get given that opportunity you’ve got to grasp it with both hands.

“There are positions all over the place where some lads who aren’t even in the squad are fighting really hard day in, day out. That’s good.

“It was enjoyable at Gillingham. I thought I did well and got into the game straight away. I got an assist as well to help the comeback.

“We really got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and for parts of the second half as well, it’s just a case of implementing that throughout the game.

“Hopefully my performance has given the manager a hard decision to make.”