Simon Grayson provides fitness update ahead of Blackpool's trip to Rochdale

Simon Grayson says he's minded to rest Nathan Delfouneso for Blackpool's game at Rochdale this weekend if the forward is not 100 per cent fit.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson remains tight-lipped on Jamie Devitt transfer speculation



The 28-year-old tweaked his hamstring and was replaced during the first half of Blackpool's 2-2 draw at Gillingham on Tuesday night.

The injury is not thought to be too serious but Grayson says Delfouneso will be rested if there's any doubt about his fitness.

“It’s probably a little too early for us to see how it’s settled down, we’re only 24 or 36 hours on from when it happened," the Pool boss said.

“If there’s any doubt then he won’t be involved, but if he’s fine then he’ll be involved.

“But I’d rather a player miss a game or two than a month or two.”

The Seasiders will have James Husband back available for selection after the wing-back served his three-match suspension for his red card in the 3-1 win at Southend United.

But Pool are still sweating over the fitness of injured duo Matty Virtue (thigh) and Joe Nuttall (calf).

“We’re making progress elsewhere and we’ve given Matty Virtue and Joe Nuttall a little bit more time to see if they’re going to be available for the weekend," Grayson said.

“We still want more players back and available for selection but we’ve James Husband back this weekend from suspension.

“A few more bodies around the group, whether it’s new signings or lads back from injury, can only create competition for places.”