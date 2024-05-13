Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They say, after 46 games, the table does not lie and we just narrowly missed out on the play-offs; however, it doesn’t feel like that.

It feels like we were much further away than that, which is sad as getting 73 points in any division is no mean feat.

We would like the club to announce a full fans forum, with the manager, CEO and owner, where maybe 70 per cent of tickets go to season ticket holders and the other 30 per cent to anyone else – possibly using number of games attended – on a first come first serve basis.

As we write, nothing has been released about season tickets but we hope there will be sensible pricing.

Blackpool missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

We also implore the club to run some form of non-credit check payment plan that can help many fans at this challenging financial time.

A very kind donor handed over what is believed to be the oldest piece of memorabilia found for our club.

Blackpool FC was formed in 1887 and won the Fylde Football Cup in the same year with Blackpool’s first goal being scored by T Hargreaves.

We believe we have T Hargreaves’ winning medal; a 4cm x 3.2cm shield that seems to record winning the Fylde Football Cup of 1887.

We intend to auction this off soon to raise money for BST, which will undoubtedly go to good causes.

More details and pictures were included in our latest newsletter, which can be found online at www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com

Our website and monthly newsletter have had a complete refresh so please feel free to let us know what you think at [email protected]

BST proudly supported at least one junior mascot at every game this season and intend to do the same next year.

Please keep being involved in the sweepstake at www.1953.live and donating as much as you comfortably can.

April 20 was the anniversary of the death of Lee Johnson’s son Paul, so he wanted to commemorate the day.

A charity event at the Armfield Club raised nearly £2,000 for Brian House so we want to thank Blackpool’s media manager, Harry Lyons, for his help.

Harry arranged for a signed shirt, signed ball and a full page in the Fleetwood matchday programme to advertise the event at no charge.

We are astounded by the arrogance of the FA and EPL in abolishing FA Cup replays and fully agree with the club and their statement on the subject.

This is the latest consequence of the EPL steadily taking more and more power and the FA being unwilling, or unable, to assert itself.

The Football Governance Bill had its second reading on April 23, which is the first chance for all MPs to have their say.

The debate in the House of Commons lasted more than five hours and dozens of MPs made contributions, with virtually none of them speaking against it.

The main points were that this is a very big step forward, sections on fan engagement need to be strengthened, ministers must rethink provisions relating to parachute payments, stronger Owners and Directors tests went down well, along with serious criticism of the EPL and the FA.