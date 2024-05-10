Marvin Ekpiteta has departed Blackpool (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Marvin Ekpiteta says he will always be grateful to Blackpool for the opportunity they gave him but believes now is the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.

The defender first arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2020, and went on to make 143 appearances in Tangerine, scoring 12 goals. He departs the club alongside Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery who are also out of contract, while discussions are still ongoing concerning James Husband’s future.

Ekpiteta’s final outing for the Seasiders came in the 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day of the season, with the result costing Neil Critchley’s side a place in the League One play-offs.

The 28-year-old admits no decision on his future had been made until the conclusion of the campaign, but states it does feel like the right time to move on.

Ekpiteta's celebrations at Wembley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

“Since we went down last season I feel like the club wanted to go in a slightly different direction, and I want to play as high as possible, so it was a nice amicable time to part ways,” he told the Gazette.

“I hadn’t made the decision until the end of the season to be honest. I was back in the team, just wanted to push to get promoted. We didn’t have any contract talks until the club knew what division it was in- that was good because it wasn’t playing on my mind.

“We had a meeting a week after the last game. They sort of knew where I stood and where my head was at, while they wanted to bring in someone a bit younger and more suited to the philosophy of where the club is going.

“It was a nice mutual way- no bad blood or bad feelings. It was nice to sit down and talk about it all. That’s football, that’s the way the game goes.

Ekpiteta made 31 league appearances during his final season at Bloomfield Road (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport)

“The last home game against Barnsley was hard because there were a few of us (that were out of contract). Me and James Husband had a couple of words on the pitch ahead of kick off, so that was emotional- we had to hold back the tears and concentrate on the match. That was a day I’ll never forget.

“The Reading match was disappointing, knowing we could’ve got in the play-off if we had won. It was one game to get three points and get over the line. We were winning, but we just couldn’t see it out.

“I try not to dwell too much on the good or the bad, I just try to look forward. You can’t go back and change it, but to lose in the way we did was hard.

“It’s been a good four years, so for it all to be done like that was emotional.”

Ekpiteta had earned promotion to the Football League with Leyton Orient, and only had a season under his belt in League Two before he made the move to the Fylde Coast.

“When I first signed I didn’t expect us to be up there in League One, I just wanted to test myself and find my feet, so it all happened so fast,” he added.

“It was a big step up- I knew I had to be fully on it to stay in the team. I couldn’t believe it when we got promoted, it’s crazy how quickly things can change.

“I’ve always wanted to play as high as possible, but when I left Leyton Orient it was about taking things one step at a time. Everything just suited me, it just clicked- I felt confident going into every game.

“It was a great feeling going up at Wembley, just knowing you’re going to be a Championship footballer, especially coming from non-league. It was a dream and I couldn’t believe it.

“Sat on the bench during the game, I was just hoping and praying that the boys could get over the line. It was Covid at the time, so we couldn’t do too much to celebrate but it was still a good night, there was a special bond in that squad.”

Ekpiteta’s performances during Blackpool’s first campaign back in the Championship saw him named as the club’s player of the season, with 40 appearances under his belt in England’s second tier that year as the Seasiders finished 16th.

“It was a very proud moment,” he stated.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be in that situation- even at the start of that season. I ended up getting my chance after three or four games, and I did what I needed to stay in the team. You need to do everything you can to make sure you’re playing.

“There’s some massive clubs in that league, so it was a dream come true. When you get a taste of it, you always want to get back up there.