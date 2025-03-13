Greetings once again: this is our penultimate article of the current season and, as is often the case, our club’s on-field future remains maddeningly uncertain.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, we flirted with the play-off places for a good part of the season before losing out on the last day.

With 10 games still to go, we realistically probably need to win at least eight of them if we are to get close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer will be one to watch carefully. While everyone in the division will be glad to see the back of Birmingham City, it will not be any easier next season.

Blackpool's win against Cambridge United on Tuesday sees them nine points off the League One play-off places with 10 games remaining Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

Assuming we are still in it, we may be among the higher spenders, but this can’t be taken for granted and our route to promotion next season is unlikely to be via flexing financial muscle that we don’t appear to have.

Some of our fans will also be carefully scrutinising what happens off the pitch between now and August.

The club has two big infrastructure projects on the go, and for those who want a sustainable Championship club to support – with all the financial wherewithal that goes with it – ground expansion and the new training ground are important pieces in that particular puzzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also has work to do to engage with, and motivate, supporters who are impatient for progress.

Perhaps even more important will be demonstrating to supporters that they have a direct role to play in the way the club evolves in the future.

With that in mind, the recent meeting with Steve Bruce, Ciaran Donnelly and David Downes was a good start, especially as some fans have had the opportunity to watch training as well.

We stand ready to help the club in any way we can and build on all the things we already do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will sponsor a club mascot package for every home league game in 2025/26, the third year in a row that we have done this.

We will continue to make some of those mascot packages available to our charity partners, helping local fans who might not be able to afford to attend regularly in sending their children to games.

We will continue to sponsor season tickets, working with our award-winning Community Trust to make sure we target children, veterans, families and those who are simply very deserving.

We will also be ready to help the club in adjusting to a new regulatory environment created by legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has to provide leadership here, but they will not find BST wanting in terms of ideas, advice, co-operative working and practical support

In fact, we will ensure that – as is already the case – more than half the money we raise goes into our club, one way or another.

Our biggest fundraiser is the 1953 Sweepstake. If you think what we do is worth financial support from you, you can find out how to join in and play by visiting: https://www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/1953-sweepstake

Ours is not the only scheme of this type but it is the only one that is exclusively rooted in – and run for the people of – Blackpool.

We know supporting this kind of good work is a stretch for many but if you can only afford to support one, why not choose us ?