A Happy New Year to the Gazette staff and all its readers; we at the Blackpool Supporters Trust (BST) hope it brings peace and prosperity to all of you.

Our three-pronged strategy remains at the heart of what we do.

In the last month we have written to the Football Association to register our dismay at the way they handled our FA Cup second round tie with Forest Green, which was abruptly postponed at 24 hours’ notice and then rearranged for shortly before Christmas.

In this case, the FA could not even blame broadcasters for the switch as it was caused by a breach of their rules by Forest Green.

Blackpool's League One rivals Reading are in dire straits at the moment Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

They have failed to provide any proper explanation for the delays in their decision making, not told us what evidence they considered and show no signs of being willing to compensate fans out of pocket as a result of their actions.

Closer to home, we were extremely proud to see BST committee member Tony Wilkinson recognised by the Blackpool FC Community Trust as a Community Champion.

Tony does countless hours of work for Blackpool fans everywhere.

He is an active member of our committee, plays a leading role in managing the stadium volunteers who help keep the football ground in good order and is a hard-working advocate for the Football Supporters Association (FSA), serving on its board and national council.

This week we also announced the winners of our latest Mascot Draw.

BST pays for a child aged 11 or under to be a mascot at every Blackpool home league game and it is gratifying to see what wonderful memories this is creating.

The money that pays for this comes from BST members, other Blackpool fans and also from charitable members of our local community.

They take part in the 1953 Sweepstake, run by BST, that raises money exclusively for the benefit of Blackpool FC, its supporters and wider good causes in the town.

If you want to support us, details of how to do so are on our website at https://www.1953.live/

2024 will be the 10th anniversary of the creation of BST. We began as a protest group, looking to secure regime change at the football club; now we are able to work with it as a partner.

We were dismayed in the early days about the lack of support for fans in our position and the wholly inadequate response of the football authorities to clubs that were failing.

Ten years on, the names have changed but the problems remain the same with our League One colleagues, Reading, in most dire straits.

It shows how desperately the game needs independent regulation, with a range of powers that can be flexibly used to deal with each case’s individual circumstances.

We have been campaigning for it for a long time, yet if clubs like ours are to be able to compete on a level playing field, proper regulation needs to be accompanied by financial reform.

It is not right that the owners of clubs like Blackpool and Preston North End have to bankroll them to the tune of several million pounds every year, merely to maintain their place in the pecking order.