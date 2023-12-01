Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers called OFF- full explanation here
Neil Critchley’s side progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Bromley Town, while their opponents needed a replay to overcome Scarborough Athletic.
The fixture between the two was due to take at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon- but has been postponed due to an FA investigation involving Forest Green.
In a statement, Blackpool wrote: “The club can confirm Saturday's FA Cup second round tie at home to Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.
“This decision has been made by the FA due to an investigation in relation to a matter involving Forest Green Rovers.
“Blackpool Football Club would like to apologise to supporters for the inconvenience this has caused and is disappointed to be informed of this news at such short notice.
“Further details on the outcome of the investigation will be announced in due course.”