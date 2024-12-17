The team news is out for Blackpool v Aston Villa U21s in the EFL League Trophy.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has opted to make several changes for Blackpool's EFL Trophy tie with Aston Villa's under-21s this evening.

Dan Sassi returned from his loan from Rochdale in November and slots straight in to the starting 11, as he makes his debut. The 21-year-old initially signed a two-month deal with the National League outfit, but a hamstring injury sidelined him, however he has since recovered. Sassi joined Blackpool from Burnley in January 2024, but hasn’t made a competitive appearance up until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Coulson who had been out for the last couple of weeks with a quad injury returns to the side. There are 11 changes in total from the side which won 3-0 against Reading at the weekend.

Josh Onomah has a hip problem, and was forced off against the Royals in the 41st minute at the weekend, so he doesn’t feature. Odeluga Offiah isn’t in the squad as he has already played for Brighton & Hove Albion in the competition.

Terry Bondo has been given his first start for Blackpool’s first-team.

Academy forward Terry Bondo gets his first start having been a substitute against Liverpool and Harrogate Town. To date, the 17-year-old has made five competitive appearances. Youngsters Oluchi Nwankwo and Jack Richardson are among the substitutes.

Richardson is a midfielder and was described as a 'very quick' and 'direct' wide player, he joined the club at under-9's level. Nwankwo joined the under-15s team and has been described as a 'physically commanding' centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks like it could be a 4-4-2 formation with Lawrence-Gabriel and Dominic Thompson as full-backs with Dan Sassi and Zac Ashworth in the centre. Elliot Embleton and Hayden Coulson are on both flanks with Ryan Finnigan and Oliver Norburn in the centre. Jordan Rhodes will be partnered by Bondo.

As for the visitors, Zych will take his place in between the sticks and they will line up in a 4-2-3-1 according to the BBC. Triston Rowe and Travis Patterson are the full-backs, whilst Kerr Smith and Sil Swinkels are the two central defenders.

Kyrie Pierre and Todd Alcock are the two holding midfielders. The Villains attack consists of Ben Broggio and Aidan Borland on the wings with Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba providing support to Bradley Burrowes.

Blackpool v Aston Villa team news

Here are the two teams in full.

Blackpool XI: O'Donnell, Gabriel, Norburn, Embleton, Coulson, Rhodes, Thompson, Ashworth, Finnigan, Sassi, and Bondo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Subs: Tyrer, Pennington, Morgan, Fletcher, Ballard, Nwankwo, and Richardson.

Aston Villa XI: Zych, Rowe, Smith, Swinkels, Patterson, Pierre, Alcock (C), Borland, Broggio, Jimoh-Aloba, and Burrowes.

Aston Villa subs: Emery, Taylor, Amundsen-Day, Khedr, Hemmings, Cotcher, and Lynch.