Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool player Bright Osayi-Samuel was at the centre of some unsavoury scenes after his Fenerbahce side secured a 3-2 win at Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League on Sunday night.

A number of angry home fans invaded the Papara Park pitch after former Crystal Palace and Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored a late winner for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But taking matters into his own hands, the ex-Seasiders winger showed he was far from intimated. Quite the opposite, in fact, as he ran towards one intruder who was fast approaching the Fenerbahce players gathered in the centre circle and punched him to the ground.

The 26-year-old then proceeded to tangle with the Trabzonspor fan who he pinned down on he pitch as stewards and official rush to the incident in an attempt to calm matters down.

Batshuayi is also observed tackling the invasion head on, too, as he attempted to stop one fans heading towards the dugouts with a back-heeled karate kick.

The extraordinary incident saw more fans enter the pitch and a ruckus ensued with more stewards and the police rushing to the brawl to try and restore order. In the end, the Fenerbahce players - including Osayi-Samuel - quickly retreated down the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath of the match, he was serenaded by his own supporters, the Fenerbahce fans who chanted his name and shook hands with him.

Osayi-Samuel began his career at Blackpool, having moved to Lancashire from London when he was 10-years-old. He came through the academy at Bloomfield Road and made his debut for the club in March 2017. In three-and-a-half seasons at the club, in which Osayi-Samuel played in three divisions, he appeared 79 times, scoring five goals for Blackpool.

Osayi-Samuel moved tom Turkey in January 2021, after spending four years at QPR. The Nigeria international has featured more than 100 times for Fenerbache and helped the club win the Turkish Cup last season. The right-sided ace has been linked with a return to England, though, with both Leeds United and Wolves said to be interested in signing him.

Fenerbahce's win over Trabzonspor saw them narrow the gap on fierce rivals Galatasaray to just two points. They are now 30 points ahead of third-placed Trabzonspor. The club have not won a league title since 2014, but have now given themselves a chance of ending that 10-year wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad