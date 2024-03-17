Blackpool FC: 29 photos of the strong Seasiders support for the game away to Wigan Athletic

Blackpool fans were left frustrated as they travelled in their numbers to the DW Stadium for Saturday’s game against Wigan Athletic.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Scott Smith’s first half goal proved to be the difference, as Neil Critchley’s side suffered a 1-0 away defeat, in what was a missed opportunity in the face for the final play-off spot in League One.

The Seasiders took 2931 supporters to Wigan, but there wasn’t much on offer to entertain the away section.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

