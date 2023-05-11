Brett Ormerod reflects on Blackpool's relegation, Stephen Dobbie & summer rebuild

Norwich is always a horrible journey, but for Stephen Dobbie to end his caretaker reign on a win against a good team is fantastic.

It gives the fans something to cheer about, especially for those who went down there, and let’s be honest there hasn’t been much of that this season.

It leaves Dobbie with a good record as well, with three wins from six games so you’d like to think he’s put himself in the frame now.

The performances have been much better since he came in and to be honest, they were unlucky with the three games they lost.

He had them passing, he had them believing and he made a real impact, you can’t deny it. He gave it a real go but he just didn’t have enough time.

To win three out of six is a great return because they haven’t been able to boast that sort of record for a long time, so that’s testament to how he’s gone about it.

The Seasiders ended the season on a positive note thanks to Morgan Rogers' first-half strike at Carrow Road

Morgan Rogers scored the winner against Norwich and I was somewhat surprised to read that was his only goal for the club.

These loan spells are learning curves, especially for the younger ones like Morgan, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini and so on.

To come to the Championship is very difficult. You’ve got to adapt quickly and get used to it and I think he did that, because he showed some really good spells, but it didn’t always click for him in front of goal.

It’s great for him to end his spell with a goal and I’m confident he’ll go on to have a very good career.

Attention inevitably turns to the summer now which you’d imagine will be very, very busy, because there’s a lot to be done.

If they have ambitions of bouncing back straight away, it’s imperative they get their recruitment right and the choice of their next manager.

It would be nice to get someone in as early as possible to let them know what they’ve got to play with, what the budget is and then get through the retained list straight away and plan ahead accordingly. There’s a hell of a lot to do though in such a short space of time.

As we know, League One is a very challenging league because it’s full of ex-Premier League and Championship teams that have dropped down and some of them have spent a few years down there.

Looking longer term, it was nice to see Alex Lankshear get a debut at Norwich and for Rob Apter to make his Championship bow as well. The academy has got to be a big part of the club’s future.

They’ve got to try and blood these youngsters, because they will only improve if they get an opportunity.