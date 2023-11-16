Ex-Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod has provided his assessment of the Seasiders’ recent run of form in League One- as well as the other talking points around Bloomfield Road.

There’s been a bit of a lull for the Seasiders, but no one ever gets promoted in November.

There’s a long way to go this season, and they are still pretty well positioned.

Results have been disappointing recently so Neil Critchley and his men will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Brett Ormerod has shared his views on Blackpool's recent displays (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

I was at the Peterborough match, and it was one of the best games I’ve seen- it had a bit of everything.

They had them on the ropes after going down to 10 men, so to lose it was disappointing. It was still a decent effort against a decent team.

Then, to go 2-0 down against Fleetwood wasn’t the greatest start.

To then be 3-2 up, it would've been disappointing to concede in the last minute, but you probably would've taken that result at half time.

Then, it’s always a difficult game going to Bolton- they’re another team that’s going to be up there at the end of the season.

It’s disappointing that they lost, but Blackpool are still well positioned- they’re not out of it.

They’re not far off, but you need to get the results against the top teams because the ones who are going to be up there challenging you for promotion.

You've got to win your games at home, and that's one thing they haven't done against those sides.

I still think they’ll get on a run and get right up there amongst the top teams.

This weekend’s fixture against Shrewsbury is one Blackpool should be looking to win.

At home fans expect you to be a bit more attack minded, and when they do get their game together, they’re a very hard side to stop, but it’s about getting that transition right.

Hopefully fans can get excited about what Kyle Joseph can bring- he'll be champing at the bit to get back and play up front alongside Jordan Rhodes. He might bring the boost that they need.

It’s a shame that Shayne Lavery is now injured again, because he can bang the goals in when he’s fit.

Having Ollie Norburn back is another big boost. He’s a quality with plenty of experience, so they have missed him.

It's a big boost for any team to get their captain back when they have such a big influence. Critchley will be relieved to get him and a number of others back.

The recent cup games have given them a chance to play some players who need match fitness.

It was good for Jake Beesley to get a brace- I’m sure that’s done him the world of good.

The young players will also be delighted with the Morecambe game. It’s smiles all round to get them through and get the victory.

For me, I got chucked into the deep end when I went to Accrington Stanley. I was a kid, so I learnt pretty quickly- because you wouldn’t last long if you didn’t.