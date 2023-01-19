They’re doing well in the league, their budget will dwarf Blackpool’s and I’ve always liked Slaven Bilic as a manager, so it was always going to be a tough, tough game.

Blackpool seemed to be doing well in terms of holding on and frustrating them but they just couldn’t get their noses in front, which would have made a big difference.

Once Watford got that first goal late on you knew it would be an uphill battle from that point onwards and they weren’t able to get back into it and at least get themselves a point, which wouldn’t have been a bad result considering.

They had the euphoria in the FA Cup the week before so to follow it up with another bad result in the league is tough to take, but there’s no point dwelling on it too much. They’ve got to get on with the next game and try and start winning football matches.

The fans are understandably frustrated now given their side hasn’t won in 10 games in the league, but I do still think they will get out of it.

When you look at the signings Michael Appleton made, prior to his Bloomfield Road exit this week, they’ve got the quality they need – especially at the top end of the pitch.

There are likely to be big question marks over Michael Appleton's job if he doesn't get a positive result this weekend

Once Josh Bowler is up to speed especially, he’s going to have a big part to play between now and the end of the season. Morgan Rogers looks handy and they’ve obviously strengthened in midfield as well, which was badly needed.

Fortress

The home form will be absolutely key though. It’s not been good enough up to now but if they’re going to stay in the league, they’re going to have to start winning matches at Bloomfield Road. Doing it this weekend will be the perfect time to do it.

Huddersfield is a big, big game, there’s no point hiding from that. If Blackpool have any intention of staying in the league, I think it’s a must-win game.

Josh Bowler could play a big part for Blackpool between now and the end of the season

Blackpool have already beaten them once, albeit in slightly controversial circumstances! But if they can do the double over them that will give them a massive boost.

They’ve got to make Bloomfield Road a fortress and get as many points as they can at home between now and the end of the season.

Playing away from home in this division is difficult at the best of times, but the home form hasn’t been good enough either so that’s something that needs to change and change fast.

With the players they’ve brought in, hopefully they can turn it around.

The Seasiders were excellent against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, but their home form in the league hasn't been good enough

Pressure

First and foremost, I don’t like to comment on anyone’s employment and job, it’s a tough business is football management. But it’s a results business and if you’re not getting results you’re not there too long.

However, on their day, Blackpool have shown quality and they’ve shown they’re capable of beating anyone. But they haven’t shown it enough or when they have, they’ve got players sent off and hindered themselves.

I covered the Nottingham Forest game in the cup for BBC Radio Lancashire and they were unbelievable.

But saying that, there were times where Forest got on top and had they taken their chances it would have been another defeat, but it wasn’t. That’s the fine margins of football.

There have been plenty of times this season where Blackpool have been on top in games and haven’t capitalised or not been able to hold onto a lead, which has been the story of their season really.

Going back to that quality they’ve brought in during the transfer window, hopefully that’s what will make the difference between those draws and defeats being turned into wins.

Cup delight

Just back onto the FA Cup, I was pleased to see Blackpool draw one of my old sides in Southampton in the fourth round. I was probably the only one who was happy, mind!

I’m going down to do the corporate for that game, so I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully I’ll see a lot of old friends.

I spent four years down there, my daughter was born in Southampton so I have a lot of ties with the place.

It’s a long old trip down to the South Coast but it’s one I’ve made a thousand times. By this point I can probably drive there in my sleep I’ve done it that many times. But I’m very much looking forward to it.

Any excuse I get to go down there and visit old friends, I’m more than happy to because I met some fantastic people during my time.

I’d also like to finish this column by giving my best regards to Stewart Hudson, who has left his role as Blackpool’s head of media after a good few years in the job.

I’ve known Stewart a long, long time. He’s one of the old school who remembers the Oystons’ years and he knew first-hand how tough those days were.

