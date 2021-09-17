Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool have shown positive signs in their start to the season

It’s a long season, so it’s only natural as a striker that you’ll go through ups and downs.

Jerry is very tenacious and gets himself into scoring positions, so I’m sure he’ll start firing sooner rather than later.

He’s still a fantastic player and I’m sure he’ll improve as the season goes on as he gets used to the league, because it is a big step up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's learning curve continued in midweek

Blackpool are still getting used to the Championship and they’re having to acclimatise.

The pleasing thing is, though, there are games they’ve lost where they deserved to draw or win, which is a positive sign.

It’s a different ball game if they were getting absolutely battered, they weren’t creating anything and you don’t know where the next goal is coming from, but that’s not the case at all.

If you’re controlling the game and you’re doing a lot of things right, like they did in the first half on Tuesday night, then hopefully it’s just a matter of time before the tide turns.

They might just need a little spark like they had at Burton Albion away last year, when Jerry scored twice and they got that much-needed victory to turn things around.

That performance seemed to kick them on and perhaps that’s what they need at this moment in time, a goal that goes in off someone or something along those lines.

A player coming back from injury could always make a big difference as well, you never know.

Demetri Mitchell isn’t too far away and he would certainly make a difference.

On their day they still look more than capable of beating teams in this league, it’s just about finding their feet sooner rather than later.

They got Gary Madine back on Tuesday night and that could be massive, because him and Yates had a really good partnership going last season.

Those two, as a pairing, will cause a lot of teams problems in the Championship.

Madine is a physical presence but he’s also got a good touch, can get the ball down and hold it up. He has a really good understanding of the game.

He’s been a really big miss for Blackpool, there’s no two ways about it.

I remember when he scored an absolutely fantastic goal against Brighton in the FA Cup last season, when he got across his marker at the near post and flicked it home. That’s a quality goal at any level.

That was against Premier League opposition as well, so I’ve no doubt him and Yates will score goals in this division.

It’s a trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, which won’t be easy.

They’ve not started particularly well under Neil Warnock but they got an important win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Blackpool have already played them in the League Cup when they were very good on the night.

They managed to get their noses in front and keep hold of their lead.

Blackpool were the better team on the night, although both sides did make changes.

You know what you’re going to get from Middlesbrough.

They’re a big, strong team. They’ll put balls into your box and they’ll make you defend, a bit like Cardiff did at Bloomfield Road a few weeks ago.

It’s going to be tough regardless. I’ve watched Middlesbrough a few times and they might not be as much of a footballing team as Blackpool are, but they play to their strengths, so it will be a big test.

Blackpool are finding it tough going in terms of scoring goals so far this season, but they’re still creating chances which is the main thing. I’d be a lot more worried if they never looked like scoring.