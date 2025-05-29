Out of contract Wrexham striker Sam Dalby has been linked with a move to Blackpool this month - but the Seasiders aren’t the only team in the race to sign the ex-Leeds United man.

Blackpool face further competition in the race to sign Sam Dalby - with another League One side now linked with a move for the striker.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Dundee United, will become a free agent next month after turning down a new contract with Wrexham.

In the closing weeks of the SPL season, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce was spotted watching the Terrors, with the Daily Record reporting that his interest was very much in Dalby.

Since then, the Scottish publication have also linked Wigan Athletic with the forward, while according to Football League World, Bolton Wanderers have also entered the race to sign the former Leeds United man.

Wrexham boss shares his views on Dalby

Phil Parkinson

Following the confirmation that Dalby would depart Wrexham at the end of his current deal, Reds boss Phil Parkinson shared his views on the striker.

“I had a good chat with Sam the other day and I am pleased for him,” he told The Leader.

“We had a good chat last summer and we felt after the tour to America, if I didn't feel he was going to start week in, week out, that the time was right for him to go on loan.

“We looked carefully at the options and Sam spoke to the managers of the clubs who wanted him and he picked a perfect fit for him really.

“He's gone up there and done really well, and that's what it is all about.

“You move from one club and it is a case of can you go and make your mark elsewhere, and that is what Sam has done.

“With his performances for Dundee United, he has got himself in a strong position to earn a contract somewhere.

“I am sure there are going to be a lot of options for him out there.”

Dalby’s career so far

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 25-year-old started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 15 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

