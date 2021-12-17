Blackpool’s Under-19s hit Tranmere Rovers for NINE ahead of FA Youth Cup tie

The young Seasiders thrashed Tranmere Rovers 9-0 at Myerscough College during this morning’s Youth Alliance encounter.

Johnny Johnston, the hero of the recent FA Youth Cup third round win against Huddersfield Town, was on the scoresheet again with a brace.

Strike partner Jake Daniels, meanwhile, also netted twice, while Arnold Matshazi, Joe Strawn and Zack Littler also found the back of the net.

Blackpool’s second of the game came via a Tranmere own goal, while seven of Blackpool’s nine goals came within the first hour.

It’s the ideal preparation for John Murphy’s side, who head to Cheltenham Town on Wednesday night for their FA Youth Cup fourth round encounter.

The game kicks off at Whaddon Road at 7pm. Admission is priced at £5 for adults and £2 for Under-18s.

The Under-19s secured their passage into the fourth round with a convincing 1-0 win against the Terriers earlier this month.

Among the visitors at Bloomfield Road was first-team coach Neil Critchley, who was impressed with what he saw.

“I really enjoyed the night,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“I’ve been involved in many a Youth Cup night myself where the players don’t perform because anxiety, excitement and emotion gets the better of players.

“I thought the players showed terrific composure, they showed bravery to play, created a host of chances - I thought 1-0 was flattering to Huddersfield.

“The organisation of the team, the commitment and the work rate, they were excellent on the night and they were a real credit to John Murphy, Danny Ventre, Ciaran Donnelly and the rest of the staff.

“The players put on a really good show that night and I know they’ve got Cheltenham away next week and I’m looking forward to that game as well.”