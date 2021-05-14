Blackpool's Sullay Kaikai sees off competition from Hull City and Burton Albion men to win League One's goal of the month award

The winger lashed home high into the roof of the net to hand the Seasiders a vitally important three points against their promotion rivals at the Stadium of Light.

It helped Pool complete a league double over the Black Cats, who they had also beaten 1-0 at Bloomfield Road just 10 days earlier.

Kaikai thundered home from 25 yards after Luke Garbutt's corner had only been partially cleared towards the edge of the box.

There was still plenty of work to do for the 25-year-old, but he rifled home and almost took the net off in the process as he bagged his seventh goal of the season.

Kaikai’s goal was deservedly nominated for League One’s goal of the month award for April, alongside Hull City’s Callum Elder and Joe Powell, of Burton Albion.

The winner was decided by a public poll on social media, where Kaikai claimed 44 per cent of the vote. Elder finished second with 31 per cent, while 25 per cent voted for Powell.

Kaikai receives his EFL goal of the month award

“It’s a great personal achievement to win any award and I’m really pleased that my goal against Sunderland has done that,” Kaikai said, after receiving his award.

“I kind of got lucky on the day because I’m normally on the left-hand side, however this time I was on the right and it favoured my right foot.

“Once the ball came out, I had just one thing in my mind – and that was to hit it!

“I think it is definitely the best goal I’ve scored in my career to date.”

Nominees were decided by the EFL's judging panel, which comprises Sky Sports' expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet sponsorship executive Matt Goodwin and the EFL's media officer Billie Marshall.

Kaikai is currently out injured, but Neil Critchley is hopeful the forward will be fit for Blackpool’s upcoming play-off semi-finals against Oxford United.