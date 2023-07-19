It’s been a summer of change at Blackpool but the squad’s value is still up there with the very best in League One.

It's been a long summer without football so far for Blackpool fans but in just over two weeks the Tangerines will be back in action as League One returns.

The third tier may not be where supporters would have wanted to be for the 2023/24 season but after a disappointing relegation from the Championship last time out, promotion is on the minds of Neil Critchley and his men.

Blackpool begin their League One campaign with the visit of Burton Albion on Saturday, August 5.

According to Transfermarkt , Blackpool have a squad value of more than double the visitors' with the Tangerines' side one of the most expensive in the league - although there are clubs worth even more.

The Blackpool Gazette compares the Blackpool squad value with the rest of League One.