Blackpool's players are relishing the Championship challenge ahead

The Seasiders mark their return to the second tier of English football at Ashton Gate on Saturday after a six-year absence.

Neil Critchley’s men, who were promoted via the League One play-offs last season, will be hoping to get off to a strong start against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.

“Every single one of us is raring to go. It certainly won’t be through lack of effort or endeavour,” Garbutt told The Gazette.

Luke Garbutt is relishing the prospect of playing in the Championship

“We’re all really excited and buzzing for the new season.

“It’s going to be a challenging one, we’re not going into it blind thinking we’re going to win every game or whatever.

“The lads are really buzzing for it and we’re ready to give a good account of ourselves.”

It’s been clear to see in pre-season that the Seasiders are looking to play out from the back a lot more than they did in League One last term.

They struggled at times with their risky approach during Tuesday night’s friendly against Manchester City, but Garbutt concedes patience is required.

“It’s something we’re trying to evolve this season as a team, play through the thirds a little bit more,” the left-back said.

“It’s something we’re practicing in training every day, so we’re well drilled at it, but it is going to take time to perfect.

“The lads were brave and we tried to do the right things, which was really pleasing.”

Garbutt was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders against City in midweek, netting from the penalty spot in their 4-1 defeat.

The 28-year-old was kept busy throughout, coming up against the supremely talented Riyad Mahrez, but Garbutt felt Pool did well.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Garbutt agreed.

“I’ve played against him a couple of times in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but his all-round game, his first touch, his awareness of other people around him, one-vs-one situations – he’s thinking two or three steps ahead of you.

“I thought in the first half, we kept our shape really well and we managed to get a goal which was really pleasing.

“It was a really good workout and the lads will learn a lot from it.

“Man City are always going to have a lot of the ball and they’re going to create a few chances, but I thought we kept them to minimal situations.

“In the second half, they may have got a bit of rollicking just to step it up a few gears but the lads stuck at it.”