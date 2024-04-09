Blackpool's outs and doubts for their League One meeting with Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town at Bloomfield Road

Ollie Norburn is a doubt for tonight's game against Fleetwood Town

Three points will be vital for the Seasiders, as they look to keep pressure on the teams above them in the battle for the final play-off spot. Oxford United currently occupy sixth, and are six points clear of Neil Critchley’s side, who are also four off seventh place Lincoln City.

Blackpool will be hoping for a couple injury boosts for the game against their Fylde Coast opponents- who are still fighting for their League One status. Cod Army boss Charlie Adam has nearly a full squad to choose from, with only Ronan Coughlan missing through injury.

Here’s a look at the Seasiders’ outs and doubts:

Andy Lyons

Blackpool will be without Andy Lyons for the long-term after the wing-back suffered an ACL injury in the game away to Leyton Orient at the end of February. He has since undergone surgery, which was successful.

While Jordan Rhodes’ injury isn’t as bad as Lyons’, he still might’ve played his final game of the campaign, and possibly his final game in Tangerine.

The 15-goal striker suffered knee ligament damage in the trip to Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break, and it is “touch-and-go” whether he’ll be back again this season, with the Seasiders’ certainly missing his contributions. Since January, the 34-year-old has also missed action through a rib problem.

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn missed Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge United with a swollen ankle. While the problem is not said to be too serious, he had still been unable to train on Sunday so remains a doubt for the visit of Fleetwood.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan wasn’t quite ready to feature at the weekend, as he continues to build his strength following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. After doing some work on Sunday, the midfielder should be in a much better position to make his return to action.