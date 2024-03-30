Blackpool's outs and doubts ahead of the Wycombe Wanderers test on Easter Monday

Albie Morgan (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders pair remain a doubt for the fixture at Bloomfield Road after missing the 1-0 defeat away to Derby County on Good Friday.

Husband has been out with a thigh problem since the beginning of the month, after sustaining the injury in the early stages of the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth. Meanwhile, Morgan’s absence has been due to a knee issue he picked up against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road at the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the loss at Pride Park, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We’re in tomorrow so we’ll assess them again, that’s a decision we’ll make over the next 48 hours.”

This comes after his comments prior to the match, where he stated: “Whether they (Morgan and Husband) are going to appear or over the weekend would be doubtful. They’re stepping forward all of the time. If you’re ever going to take a calculated risk it would be at this stage of the season, there’s no point waiting right until the end.

"It’s something we’ll discuss, both Albie and Hubby are different with different injuries, and I know they want to get back as soon as possible, so we’re not ruling them out. They’re making big strides quickly and I know they’ll want to put themselves forward.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Rhodes will definitely miss the Wycombe game, after it was confirmed it’ll be “touch and go” whether he’ll feature again this season after damaging ligaments in his knee in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic prior to the international break.